BRIEF-Air Transport Services Group qtrly ‍revenues increased 43 pct to $253.2 mln

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc
* Qtrly revenues increased 43 pct to $253.2 million compared to last year
* Expects that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for 2017 will be approximately $260 million
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.91; qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.21
* For FY2017, atsg projects capital expenditures of approximately $335 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $236.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S