Sept 25 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - ‍entered into a second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement on September 25, 2017​

* Air Transport Services Group Inc - ‍amendment to indebtedness restrictions to permit an additional $150 million of general unsecured indebtedness​ Source text:(bit.ly/2jYDDhR) Further company coverage: