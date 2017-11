Nov 2 (Reuters) - Aircastle Ltd

* Aircastle announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aircastle Ltd - Qtrly ‍total revenues were $191.4 million, down 1.7%​

* Aircastle Ltd - Quarterly dividend increased 7.7% to $0.28 per common share​

* Q3 revenue view $186.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S