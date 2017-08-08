BRIEF-Aircastle Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aircastle Ltd

* Aircastle announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 revenue $223.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.2 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of june 30, 2017, aircastle owned and managed 203 aircraft with a net book value of $6.8 billion

* Aircastle ltd - qtrly ‍net loss includes $65.7 million of net aircraft impairment charges related to freighter aircraft sales​

* Aircastle ltd - ‍for h2, have closed or committed to close about $950 million of additional aircraft investments, and expect to sell about $600 million​

* Aircastle ltd - ‍exit from cargo market, which began several years ago, is nearing completion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: