BRIEF-AK steel announces Q3 loss per share $0.02
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 下午12点51分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-AK steel announces Q3 loss per share $0.02

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - AK Steel

* AK steel announces financial results for third quarter 2017

* Q3 sales $1.49 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* AK Steel Holding Corp - qtrly ‍average selling price per flat-rolled steel ton increased 2% to $1,021 from $1,001 in same quarter a year ago​

* AK Steel Holding Corp - ‍Q3 flat-rolled steel shipments declined 2% to 1,368,600 tons from 1,397,900 tons in Q3 a year ago​

* AK steel- ‍higher raw material costs, particularly for scrap, chrome, zinc, other alloys, contributed to decline in qtrly results versus Q3 year ago​

* AK Steel Holding Corp - ‍results for Q3 of 2017 included a lifo charge of $49.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

