FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AK Steel Holding enters into an amended and restated $1.35 billion secured revolving credit facility
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月15日 / 晚上9点38分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-AK Steel Holding enters into an amended and restated $1.35 billion secured revolving credit facility

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - AK Steel Holding Corp

* AK Steel Holding Corp- On September 13, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated $1.35 billion, five-year senior secured revolving credit facility

* AK Steel Holding -‍ Credit facility includes a $1.285 billion asset-based revolving facility and a $65.0 million “first-in, last-out” asset-based facility​

* AK Steel Holding Corp - Amended and restated credit facility’s revolving credit line may be increased by up to $400.0 million - SEC filing

* AK Steel Holding Corp- Amended and restated credit facility matures on September 13, 2022 - SEC filing Source text:[bit.ly/2h947fD] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below