BRIEF-Akamai agrees to acquire Nominum
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月11日 / 中午11点53分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Akamai agrees to acquire Nominum

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc:

* Akamai agrees to acquire Nominum

* Akamai Technologies Inc - ‍expects acquisition to be dilutive to non-GAAP earnings in fiscal Q4 and 2018​

* Akamai Technologies Inc - ‍dilutive impact in fiscal Q4 of 2017 is expected to be approximately $0.05, and approximately $0.11 for fiscal 2018​

* Akamai Technologies Inc - ‍expects acquisition to be accretive in 2019​

* Akamai Technologies Inc - ‍Akamai expects acquisition to be accretive in 2019​

* Akamai Technologies - reiterates intention to manage co’s FY EBITDA margins within its previously stated range of mid-30s while it integrates Nominum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

