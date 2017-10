BRIEF-Akamai Technologies reports Q3 revenue of $621 million

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc

* Akamai reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $621 million versus I/B/E/S view $610.7 million

* Akamai Technologies Inc - qtrly ‍performance and security solutions revenue was $381 million, up 11 pct year-over-year​

* Akamai Technologies Inc - qtrly ‍media delivery solutions revenue was $183 million, down 3 pct year-over-year​

* Akamai Technologies Inc - qtrly ‍GAAP EPS was $0.35 per diluted share​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Akamai Technologies Inc - qtrly ‍cloud security solutions revenue, a component of performance and security, was $121 million, up 27 pct year-over-year​

* Akamai Technologies Inc - qtrly ‍non-GAAP EPS was $0.62 per diluted share​