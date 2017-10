Sept 21 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics PLC:

* ‍plans to advance its lead drug, Coversin towards Phase III clinical studies in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria in Q1 2018​

* Akari Therapeutics PLC says ‍working to initiate a Phase III clinical trial of Coversin‍ following a recent FDA meeting​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: