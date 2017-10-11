FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics announces further clinical progress
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月11日 / 上午11点28分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics announces further clinical progress

1 分钟阅读

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics PLC

* Akari Therapeutics announces further clinical progress

* Akari Therapeutics - 3 additional patients have been enrolled in ongoing Phase II Cobalt clinical trial of Coversin in patients with PNH​

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - plans to provide an update on all PNH patients currently enrolled at American Society Of Hematology on Dec 9 to 12, 2017​

* Akari Therapeutics PLC - ‍Akari plans to advance coversin towards Phase III clinical trials beginning with capstone in Q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

