BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics Says Mid-stage Trial Of Coversin In Patients With Rare Blood Disease PNH Successful

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics Plc:

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PHASE II COBALT TRIAL OF COVERSIN™ IN PATIENTS WITH PNH MET THE PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - NEW DOSING REGIMEN AT 45 MG PER DAY IS EXPECTED TO BE USED IN PHASE III TRIALS

* AKARI - PLANS TO COMMENCE TWO PHASE III PNH CLINICAL TRIALS WITH COVERSIN BEGINNING WITH CAPSTONE IN Q1 OF 2018

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - ON TRACK TO PROGRESS INTO PHASE III CLINICAL TRIALS IN Q1 OF 2018

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - SECOND PHASE III TRIAL, ASSET, IS PLANNED FOR H2 2018 & WILL INCLUDE SOLIRIS SWITCH PATIENTS