BRIEF-Akcea and Ionis announce acceptance of marketing applications in U.S., EU and Canada for Volanesorsen
2017年11月15日 / 中午12点27分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Akcea and Ionis announce acceptance of marketing applications in U.S., EU and Canada for Volanesorsen

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc

* Akcea and Ionis announce acceptance of marketing applications in U.S., EU and Canada for Volanesorsen for the treatment of FCS

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc - ‍in U.S., Food And Drug Administration assigned a prescription drug user fee act goal date of August 30, 2018​

* Akcea Therapeutics Inc - marketing applications for Volanesorsen been accepted for review in U.S., EU & Canada for treatment of patients with FCS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

