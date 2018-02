Feb 26 (Reuters) - Akorn Inc:

* AKORN ISSUES STATEMENT ON INVESTIGATION

* AKORN - CO, ‍FRESENIUS, WITH ASSISTANCE OF CONSULTANTS, INVESTIGATING ALLEGED BREACHES OF FDA DATA INTEGRITY REQUIREMENTS RELATING TO PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AT CO

* SAYS, ‍TO DATE, COMPANY‘S INVESTIGATION HAS NOT FOUND ANY FACTS THAT WOULD RESULT IN A MATERIAL IMPACT ON AKORN‘S OPERATIONS​

* ‍COMPANY DOES NOT BELIEVE THIS INVESTIGATION SHOULD AFFECT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION WITH FRESENIUS​