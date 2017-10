Oct 10 (Reuters) - Alabama Graphite Corp

* Alabama Graphite announces letter of intent (LOI) to supply battery-ready graphite products to U.S. lead-acid battery manufacturer

* Alabama Graphite - under ‍LOI co to supply estimated 10 tonnes per year of proprietary DEXDG conductivity enhancement materials to buyer, commencing 2018​

* Alabama Graphite Corp - ‍specific terms of LOI, including pricing and renewal rights, are confidential​