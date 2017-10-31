BRIEF-Alacer gold announces Q3 earnings per share $0.10

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Alacer Gold Corp

* Alacer Gold announces third quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alacer Gold Corp - ‍FY gold production for çöpler physicals is forecasted to be within lower end of guidance of 160,000 to 180,000 ounces​

* Alacer Gold Corp -qtrly ‍çöpler production increased 25% Q-O-Q to 39,312 ounces​

* Alacer Gold Corp - ‍sulfide project is 62% complete, on schedule and under budget​

* Alacer Gold Corp - ‍at end of Q3, there were 86,359 ounces of unsettled forward gold sales contracts remaining​