March 1 (Reuters) - Alamo Group Inc:

* ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 RESULTS INCLUDE U.S. TAX REFORM RELATED CHARGES OF $10.2 MILLION

* BACKLOG AT END OF YEAR WAS $218.2 MILLION