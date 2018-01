BRIEF-Alamos Gold Q4 Revenue About $162 Mln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc:

* ALAMOS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 PRODUCTION AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 REVENUE ABOUT $162 MILLION

* SAYS ‍PRODUCED 120,300 OUNCES OF GOLD IN Q4​

* SAYS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 480,000 TO 520,000 OUNCES OF GOLD, A 16% INCREASE OVER 2017​

* SAYS SEES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET FOR OPERATING MINES OF $146 TO $165 MILLION

* SAYS 2018‍ GLOBAL EXPLORATION BUDGET OF $36 MILLION, WITH NEARLY 80% OF SPENDING TO BE FOCUSED ON ISLAND GOLD AND MULATOS​

* SAYS COMBINED ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION FROM EXISTING OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE 500,000 OUNCES IN 2019 AND 2020 (EXCLUDING KIRAZLI)

* SAYS ‍CAPITAL SPENDING AT EXISTING OPERATING MINES IS EXPECTED TO TREND LOWER IN 2019 AND 2020 ​

* SAYS ‍COMPANY EXPECTS STRONGER GOLD PRODUCTION, LOWER COSTS AND A LOWER RATE OF CAPITAL SPENDING IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* SAYS EXPECTS “STRONG” FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH FROM OPERATIONS OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

* SAYS INITIAL PRODUCTION FROM KIRAZLI PROJECT EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019 AND OVER 100,000 OUNCES OF LOW COST PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2020​

* SAYSPRODUCED 120,300 OUNCES OF GOLD IN Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: