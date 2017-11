Nov 2 (Reuters) - Alamos Gold Inc-

* Alamos reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $128.8 million

* Q3 basic earnings per share $0.10

* Alamos Gold Inc says ‍earnings in quarter included unrealized foreign exchange gains of $12.8 million or $0.04 per share

* Alamos Gold Inc sees ‍​FY 2017 total capital expenditures in range of $140 million - $157 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: