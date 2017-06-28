FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Alaris Royalty announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update
2017年6月28日 / 下午1点20分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp

* Alaris Royalty Corp. announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update, including reduction of payout ratio to below 90%

* Alaris Royalty Corp - Announce a $20.0 million contribution to a new partner

* Alaris Royalty Corp says accscient contribution was funded with proceeds from KMH and Alaris' revolving credit facility and closed on June 28, 2017

* Alaris Royalty Corp - Accscient used proceeds to retire its debt obligations

* Alaris Royalty Corp - Wednesday's announcements result in Alaris lowering its annualized payout ratio to below 90%

* Alaris Royalty Corp - Has received an additional $9.8 million of cash from KMH Limited partnership

* Alaris Royalty Corp - Co can force sale of all remaining KMH assets if minimum of additional $12.2 million of KMH notes is not repaid by Dec. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

