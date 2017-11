Nov 6 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp

* Alaris Royalty Corp. releases Q3 2017 financial results

* Alaris Royalty Corp-qtrly ‍loss per share $0.60​

* Alaris Royalty Corp-qtrly ‍total revenue $23.8 million versus $23.3 million​

* ‍based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $90.0 million for 2017​