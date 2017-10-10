FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alarm.com - Co, unit, refinanced the $72 mln outstanding under prior revolving credit facility‍​
2017年10月10日 / 晚上9点47分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Alarm.com - Co, unit, refinanced the $72 mln outstanding under prior revolving credit facility‍​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Alarm.Com Holdings Inc

* Alarm.com holdings - on Oct 6, co, unit, refinanced the $72 million outstanding under its prior revolving credit facility‍​

* Alarm.com holdings- ‍2017 facility matures in October 2022, includes option to further increase borrowing capacity to $175 million with consent of lenders​

* Alarm.com holdings - on Oct 6, co, unit, refinanced prior credit facility by entering into a new $125 million senior secured revolving credit facility‍​ Source:(bit.ly/2kFB9VF) Further company coverage:

