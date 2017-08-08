BRIEF-Alarm.com Holdings Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alarm.Com Holdings Inc

* Alarm.com reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $86 million versus I/B/E/S view $81 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.96 to $0.98

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $326.3 million to $327.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $325.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alarm.com Holdings - Q3 of 2017 SaaS and license revenue is expected to be in range of $60.6 million to $60.8 million

* Alarm.com Holdings - full year 2017 SaaS and license revenue is expected to be in range of $233.3 million to $233.8 million

* Alarm.com Holdings says for full year 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $66.5 million to $67.3 million

* Alarm.com Holdings says for full year 2017 non-GAAP adjusted net income is expected to be in range of $47.5 million to $48.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: