Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* Alaska Air Group Inc - sees Q3 capacity of 16.21 billion to 16.26 billion

* Alaska Air Group Inc - sees Q3 ‍cost per asm excluding fuel 8.00¢ - 8.05¢​

* Alaska Air Group Inc - sees full year 2017 ‍capacity of 62,260 million to 62,415​ million

* Alaska Air Group Inc - ‍sees full year 2017 cost per asm excluding fuel 8.09¢ - 8.13¢​ Source text: (bit.ly/2eXEgTh) Further company coverage: