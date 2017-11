BRIEF-Alaska Air Group says Oct 2017 rpms was 4.37 bln, up 11.0 pct

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska Air Group Inc - ‍October 2017 rpms was 4.37 billion, up 11.0 percent

* Alaska Air Group Inc - ‍October 2017 rasm 11.75 cents, down 5.2 percent​

* Alaska Air Group Inc - load factor for Oct 2017 83.8 percent versus 84.2 percent ‍​

* Alaska Air Group Inc - October ‍2017 asms 5,211 million versus 4,671 million

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2017 economic fuel cost per gallon $2.00‍​

* Alaska Air Group Inc - now expect Q1 2018 asm growth of about 8 percent and continue to expect full year 2018 asm growth of about 8 pct‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2jAruQ5] Further company coverage: