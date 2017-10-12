FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alaska Air reports September operational results
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 上午10点22分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Alaska Air reports September operational results

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc:

* Says ‍forecast September RASM to decline about 5.7 pct compared to combined results from September 2016 on a 10.1 pct increase in capacity​

* Says RPM for Sept was 4.16 billion, up 8.4 percent​

* Says September 2017 passenger load factor 82.9 pct versus 84.2 pct - SEC filing

* Says ‍estimate Q3 2017 RASM will be down about 0.5 pct year-over-year on a 1.7 pct increase in capacity​

* Says September ASMs were 5.02 billion, up 10.1 pct

* Says sees Q3 ‍cost per ASM excluding fuel 7.98 cents - 8.00 cents ​

* Says ‍Q3 RASM negatively impacted by flight cancellations in regional markets operated by Horizon, with estimated 1.5 point impact on quarter

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q3 ‍passenger revenue per ASM to be 11.27 cents - 11.29 cents​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hEiLYu) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below