2017年10月31日 / 晚上9点42分 / 更新于 8 小时前

BRIEF-Alaska Air sees Q4 2017 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items of 8.50 cents to 8.55 cents

2 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska Air Group Inc - on Oct 30, co got decision from third-party arbitration panel on new wage rates, retirement contributions for Alaska Airlines, Virgin America‍​ pilots‍​

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q4 2017 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items of 8.50 cents to 8.55 cents - SEC filing‍​

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees fy 2017 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.19 cents - 8.21 cents

* Alaska Air Group Inc - the new wage rates equate to an approximately 33 pct increase for top-of-scale captains at Virgin America

* Alaska Air Group Inc - the new wage rates equate to an approximately 16 pct for top-of-scale captains at Alaska Airlines

* Alaska Air Group Inc - ‍estimate impact of new contract with pilots to be an extra cost of about $24 million for rest of 2017, $150 million in 2018, and $180 million in 2019​

* Alaska Air Group Inc - ‍over life of contract with pilots, average annualized impact is approximately $160 million to $165 million - SEC filing​ Source text: [bit.ly/2yisVtk] Further company coverage:

