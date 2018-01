Jan 9 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS ADOPTS TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN TO PROTECT TAX ASSETS

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS-‍TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN INTENDED TO DETER PERSON/GROUP FROM ACQUIRING 4.99% OR MORE OF CO‘S STOCK WITHOUT BOARD APPROVAL ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: