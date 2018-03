BRIEF-Alaska Communications Enters Into Agreement With IBEW, Local Union 1547​

March 6 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS-THROUGH UNIT ENTERED NEW COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS, LOCAL UNION 1547​

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP - CBA‍​ PROVIDES FOR BASE WAGE INCREASES OF ZERO IN 2017, 1.0% IN 2018 AND 2019, 1.5% IN 2020 THROUGH 2023

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS-CBA PROVIDES ANNUAL TARGET INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PAYMENTS OF ZERO IN 2017 THROUGH 2019, 3.0% OF BASE WAGE IN 2020 THROUGH 2023​

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SAYS CBA ALSO PROVIDES FOR UP TO 160 HOURS OF UNPAID FURLOUGHS IN 2018 - SEC FILING

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP - ‍ CBA PROVIDES FOR INCREASE IN CO’S SHARE OF HEALTH INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN 2018

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP - ‍ CBA PROVIDES FOR 5 PERCENT ANNUAL INCREASES IN CO’S SHARE OF HEALTH INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN 2019 THROUGH 2023​

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP - ‍CBA IS EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC 31, 2023​

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS-CBA PROVIDES FOR,ALL REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES HAVING BEEN MIGRATED TO SINGLE WAGE,PENSION CONTRIBUTION SCHEDULE EFFECTIVE OCT 2021