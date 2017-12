Dec 12 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS, IBEW LOCAL 1547 REACH NEW COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS - AGREED TO TERMS OF NEW BARGAINING AGREEMENT, RATIFIED DEC. 8 AND EFFECTIVE THROUGH DEC. 31, 2023

* ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP - ‍AGREEMENT COVERS ALL OF CO'S REPRESENTED WORKFORCE, OR ABOUT 320 EMPLOYEES IN STATE OF ALASKA​