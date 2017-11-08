BRIEF-Alaska Communications Q3 earnings per share $‍0.01​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :
* Alaska Communications reports third quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $229 million to $235 million
* Q3 revenue rose 0.4 percent to $56.7 million
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures between $32 million and $35 million
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $56 million and $59 million
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc - sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow between $4 million and $7 million
* Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc - sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow between $4 million and $7 million