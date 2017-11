Nov 7 (Reuters) - Albany International Corp:

* Albany International- entered into $685 million unsecured 5-year revolving credit facility agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank as administrative agent‍​

* Albany International - ‍new agreement amends & restates $550 million 5-year facility agreement dated April 8, 2016 with same agent & lenders