BRIEF-Albemarle posts Q3 earnings per share $1.06
焦点：中美堪称"奇迹"的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
焦点：中美堪称"奇迹"的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
2017年11月8日 / 晚上10点21分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Albemarle posts Q3 earnings per share $1.06

2 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle continues double digit growth in third quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.08 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 sales $754.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $732 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $343.6 million in q3 of 2017, an increase of 42.9% from q3 2016​

* Bromine specialties reported net sales of $212.9 million in Q3 of 2017, an increase of 9.5% from q3 2016​

* Sees 2017 net sales in range of $3.00 billion to $3.05 bln‍​

* Refining solutions reported net sales of $170.3 million in q3 of 2017, a decrease of 10.6% from net sales of $190.5 million in q3 of 2016​

* Sees 2017 adjusted eps (per diluted share) in range of $4.40 to $4.50‍​

* In quarter, ‍hurricane harvey reduced adjusted ebitda by $11 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.07​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.38, revenue view $2.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

