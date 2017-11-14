FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Albireo posts Q3 loss per share $0.73‍​
2017年11月14日

BRIEF-Albireo posts Q3 loss per share $0.73‍​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Albireo Pharma Inc

* Albireo reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Albireo Pharma Inc - ‍decision on potential approval of elobixibat in Japan expected in first half of 2018​

* Albireo Pharma Inc - ‍revenue totaled $0 for Q3 of 2017 compared with $28,000 for Q3 of 2016​

* Albireo Pharma Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.73‍​

* Albireo Pharma - ‍expects current cash resources will meet operating requirements till end of 2019, assuming receipt of payment from EA Pharma in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

