BRIEF-Alcoa amends $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp
* Alcoa corporation amends revolving credit agreement with improved terms and greater flexibility
* Successfully amended its $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement with improved terms for company
* Amendment on revolving credit agreement eases certain financial covenants to provide greater flexibility for company “in a range of areas”
* "Amended revolving credit agreement also provides more flexibility for Alcoa to execute its capital allocation strategy"