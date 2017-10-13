FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alcoa reaches early termination agreement for power contract tied to curtailed rockdale smelter in Texas
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 下午1点20分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Alcoa reaches early termination agreement for power contract tied to curtailed rockdale smelter in Texas

2 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp:

* Alcoa Corporation reaches early termination agreement for power contract tied to curtailed rockdale smelter in Texas

* Alcoa Corp - ‍termination of contract, which had been set to expire no later than 2038, was effective as of october 1, 2017​

* Alcoa - ‍in accordance with early termination agreement, alcoa made a lump sum payment of $237.5 million on october 10​

* Alcoa - expects annual improvement to net income & adjusted ebitda of $60 million to $70 million as a result of contract termination, beginning in q4 of 2017​

* Alcoa - ‍Alcoa and Luminant terminated other related fuel and lease agreements effective as of same october 1 date​

* Alcoa - initiated a strategic review of remaining buildings and equipment associated with smelter, casthouse and aluminum powder plant​

* Alcoa - will record a charge of approximately $250 million (pre- and after-tax) in q4 of 2017 associated with transfer of assets to luminant​

* Alcoa Corp - ‍in accordance with early termination agreement, alcoa also transferred about 2,200 acres of related land and other assets to luminant​

* Alcoa says “‍while company sold surplus electricity since smelter’s curtailment, alcoa’s cost of power under contract exceeded related revenue​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below