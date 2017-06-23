FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alcobra establishes special committee to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives
2017年6月23日

BRIEF-Alcobra establishes special committee to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives

June 23 (Reuters) - Alcobra Ltd:

* Alcobra updates on its review of strategic alternatives

* Says ‍company also intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources​

* Says ‍board has established a special committee to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives​

* Alcobra - is continuing to assess best path forward for its abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release (Adair), metadoxine extended release (MDX) clinical programs

* Alcobra Ltd says ‍potential strategic alternatives that may be explored include potential for an acquisition, merger, business combination

* Alcobra Ltd says ‍potential strategic alternatives that may be explored also include other strategic transaction involving company​

* Says ‍engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc to act as its strategic financial advisor for strategic alternatives​ process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

