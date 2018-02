Feb 26 (Reuters) - Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.80

‍BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) ON TRACK FOR SUBMISSION IN 2H18​