BRIEF-Alder Says Eptinezumab Met Primary Endpoint In Pivotal Phase 3 Promise 2 Clinical Trial

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALDER ANNOUNCES EPTINEZUMAB SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES MIGRAINE RISK MEETS PRIMARY AND ALL KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN PIVOTAL PROMISE 2 PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR CHRONIC MIGRAINE PREVENTION

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED THAT EPTINEZUMAB, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN ITS PIVOTAL PHASE 3 PROMISE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍15% OF PATIENTS HAD NO MIGRAINES FOR A FULL THREE MONTHS​

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - IN ADDITION, EPTINEZUMAB MET ALL KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WITH VERY HIGH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY WERE SIMILAR TO PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EPTINEZUMAB STUDIES​

* ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANS TO SUBMIT A BLA TO U.S. FDA FOR EPTINEZUMAB IN H2 OF 2018