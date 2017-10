BRIEF-Alderon reaches settlement with Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Alderon Iron Ore Corp:

* Alderon reaches settlement with Newfoundland and Labrador hydro

* Alderon iron ore corp - ‍As a result of settlement, Kami LP will be returned $11.5 million from release of letter of credit​

* Alderon iron ore - ‍If construction of transmission line resumes within next 5 years, Kami LP will get an additional $750,000 payment as a re-start credit​

* Alderon iron ore - ‍Kami LP reached settlement with Newfoundland, Labrador Hydro related to $21 million letter of credit

* Alderon iron ore - $21 million letter of credit was posted for construction of a new transmission line to Labrador West Area​