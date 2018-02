BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Agreement With Johnson & Johnson Innovation To Advance Novel Immune-Modulating Drugs

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc:

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION TO ADVANCE NOVEL IMMUNE-MODULATING DRUGS FOR SYSTEMIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASES

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ ENTERED INTO A COLLABORATIVE RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT​

* ALDEYRA - ‍ AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF EXISTING ANALOGS OF REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF SYSTEMIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASES​

* ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC - WILL COLLABORATE WITH JANSSEN ON RESEARCH ACTIVITIES, WHICH WILL BE GOVERNED BY A JOINT SCIENTIFIC REVIEW COMMITTEE​

* ALDEYRA - ‍ FOR A LIMITED PERIOD, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS, JANSSEN TO RETAIN OPTION TO NEGOTIATE EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PERTAINING TO COMPOUNDS DEVELOPED