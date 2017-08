Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

* Aldeyra therapeutics announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aldeyra therapeutics inc - ‍ data from phase 2a clinical trial in dry eye disease expected to be announced in september 2017​