BRIEF-Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update

June 29 (Reuters) - Aldridge Minerals Inc
* Aldridge announces results of annual shareholders meeting and provides a corporate update
* Aldridge Minerals - Co advised by Orion Fund that Orion will not exercise anti-dilution rights in connection with co's $5 million private placement
* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Orion now owns less than 10% of company's outstanding shares
* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Orion no longer maintains anti-dilution rights or a right to nominate an individual to Aldridge board
* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Robert Bell, who was Orion's nominee, has resigned as a director of company