Sept 19 (Reuters) - Alexander & Baldwin Inc

* Alexander & Baldwin closes on credit facility amendments

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - ‍Company amended its revolving credit facility principally to increase revolving credit commitment by $100 million to $450 million​

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - ‍Company amended its revolving credit facility principally extend term of facility to September 15, 2022​