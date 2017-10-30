BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate qtrly ‍earnings per share $0.55

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports third quarter ended September 30, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth and significant near-term contractual rent growth
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities inc qtrly net income attributable to Alexandria’s common stockholders $0.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc qtrly funds from operations attributable to Alexandria’s common stockholders $1.51 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities inc sees funds from operations per share $5.83 to $5.85 for year ending Dec 31, 2017
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc sees adjusted funds from operations per share $6.01 to $6.03 for year ending Dec 31, 2017