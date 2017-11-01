FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces $500 million bought deal offering of common shares
2017年11月1日 / 晚上10点14分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces $500 million bought deal offering of common shares

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces $500 million bought deal offering of common shares

* Algonquin Power & Utilities- ‍entered into deal under which underwriters to buy 37.8 million common shares of APUC at a price of $13.25 per common share​

* Algonquin Power & Utilities- proceeds of offering to be used, partly,to finance co’s acquisition of Abengoa’s 25% ownership stake in Atlantica yield​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

