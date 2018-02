Feb 8 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc:

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ADVANCED TREATMENT PLANNING PATENT AFFIRMED BY THREE-JUDGE PANEL

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY - DECISION FOUND THAT CLEARCORRECT HAD FAILED TO SHOW A REASONABLE LIKELIHOOD THAT ANY OF 42 CLAIMS IN '444 PATENT WERE UNPATENTABLE