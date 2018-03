BRIEF-Align Technology Rejects SmileDirectClub Claim That Invisalign Store Pilot Constitutes Breach Of Non-Compete And Confidentiality Provisions

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc:

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY REJECTS SMILEDIRECTCLUB CLAIM THAT INVISALIGN STORE PILOT CONSTITUTES BREACH OF NON-COMPETE AND CONFIDENTIALITY PROVISIONS

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY - CURRENTLY EVALUATING POTENTIAL IMPACT THAT CLAIM COULD HAVE ON CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY - CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE CLAIM TO IMPACT EXPECTED VOLUMES AND REVENUE FROM SMILEDIRECTCLUB FOR 2018​

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC - WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: