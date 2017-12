BRIEF-‍Alimentation Couche-Tard Founder Alain Bouchard To Sell Shares

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc:

* ‍SALE OF SHARES BY A FOUNDER OF COUCHE-TARD​

* ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD- ALAIN BOUCHARD HAS INFORMED CORPORATION OF HIS INTENTION TO SELL 200,000 CLASS B SUBORDINATED VOTING SHARES THAT HE HOLDS​

* ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD- ‍BOUCHARD TO SELL 300,000 CLASS B SUBORDINATED VOTING SHARES HELD BY 9330-4103 QUÉBEC INC

* ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD-BOUCHARD ‍TO SELL HIS AND 9330-4103 QUÉBEC INC‘S CLASS B SUBORDINATED VOTING SHARES FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING PURPOSES​

* ‍BOUCHARD TO ALSO SELL 400,000 CLASS B SUBORDINATED VOTING SHARES HELD BY FONDATION SANDRA ET ALAIN BOUCHARD