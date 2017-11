BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Reports Q2 Adj Earnings $0.80/shr

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc:

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.76​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY NETWORK IMPACTED BY HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA, AND LOST ABOUT 3,000 STORE DAYS IN MERCHANDISE, SERVICE SALES

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL MERCHANDISE AND SERVICES REVENUES WERE $3.1 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 23.4%​

* REVENUES WERE $12.1 BILLION FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018, UP BY $3.7 BILLION​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73, REVENUE VIEW $11.58 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD - QTRLY ‍SAME-STORE MERCHANDISE REVENUES, EXCLUDING CST BRANDS INC. STORES NETWORK, INCREASED BY 0.7% IN U.S.​

* QTRLY SAME-STORE ROAD TRANSPORTATION FUEL VOLUMES, EXCLUDING CST STORES NETWORK, FELL 0.7% IN U.S.

‍QTRLY SAME-STORE ROAD TRANSPORTATION FUEL VOLUMES WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY HURRICANES HARVEY & IRMA