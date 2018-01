Jan 11 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc:

* ALIO GOLD INC - ‍PRODUCED 16,070 OUNCES OF GOLD IN Q4 2017​

* ALIO GOLD INC - QTRLY ‍AVERAGE SELLING PRICE REALIZED WAS $1,274/OZ AND METAL REVENUES WERE $20.6 MILLION​

* ALIO GOLD INC - ‍HAD A CASH BALANCE OF APPROXIMATELY $51.5 MILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017​